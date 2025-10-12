Border Patrol agents find body near Boca Chica Beach
U.S. Border Patrol agents found a body Sunday morning near Boca Chica Beach, officials confirmed to Channel 5 News.
The man’s body was found at around 9 a.m., shortly after authorities from Mexico alerted Border Patrol of a possible drowning that occurred on a beach near Matamoros, according to a Border Patrol official.
Information on the man’s identity or details of the drowning were not immediately available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
