Border Patrol agents find body near Boca Chica Beach

2 hours 50 minutes 42 seconds ago Sunday, October 12 2025 Oct 12, 2025 October 12, 2025 3:44 PM October 12, 2025 in News
Photo credit: MGN Online

U.S. Border Patrol agents found a body Sunday morning near Boca Chica Beach, officials confirmed to Channel 5 News.

The man’s body was found at around 9 a.m., shortly after authorities from Mexico alerted Border Patrol of a possible drowning that occurred on a beach near Matamoros, according to a Border Patrol official.

Information on the man’s identity or details of the drowning were not immediately available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

  

