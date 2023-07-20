Border Patrol hosting recruiting event in Edinburg

Border Patrol currently has 3,000 agent positions they are trying to fill.

BP will be hosting a recruiting event on July 29 from 8 a.m. to Noon at the Border Patrol Station in Edinburg.

"It's a great opportunity for the community to come out or any interested applicants," Border Patrol agent Alex Pequeño said.

There will also be agents from specialty units including horse, K-9, boat patrol and intel. Recruiters hope it will give people an opportunity to learn more about those different types of jobs.

"Engage with our agents from these specialty units to get their first-hand experience of what they dealt with or how they achieved their certifications," Pequeño said.

To fill those vacancies, Border Patrol hopes to hold similar hiring events in other parts of the RGV Sector including Falfurrias, Kingsville and Corpus Christi.