Border wall opponents celebrating Joe Biden's order to stop border wall funding

Border wall opponents are celebrating President Joe Biden's order to stop border wall funding.

One of the 17 executive orders Biden signed on his first day of the presidency is ordering the halt of construction of the border wall.

The group No Border Wall Coalition says it's a good first step in their eyes, holding a press conference Wednesday calling on Biden to keep his campaign promise.

The group is also asking the president to cancel existing border wall contracts.