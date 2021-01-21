x

Border wall opponents celebrating Joe Biden's order to stop border wall funding

5 hours 48 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, January 21 2021 Jan 21, 2021 January 21, 2021 8:45 AM January 21, 2021 in News - Immigration / Borderwall
By: KRGV staff

Border wall opponents are celebrating President Joe Biden's order to stop border wall funding. 

One of the 17 executive orders Biden signed on his first day of the presidency is ordering the halt of construction of the border wall. 

The group No Border Wall Coalition says it's a good first step in their eyes, holding a press conference Wednesday calling on Biden to keep his campaign promise. 

The group is also asking the president to cancel existing border wall contracts. 

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days