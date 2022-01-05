Boys & Girls Club of McAllen temporarily cancels middle school programs due to COVID-19 concerns

A number of staff members at the Boys & Girls Club in McAllen are in quarantine, forcing the club to cancel middle school programs.

Dalinda Gonzalez-Alcantar – CEO of Boys & Girls Club of McAllen – said nine staff members are currently in isolation as they wait for their test results.

"We're just being extremely cautious because of the kids, and so we're quarantining anyone that falls under the CDC guidelines of being exposed," Gonzalez-Alcantar said. “We had to make the choice to limit where we would be serving. I shifted all staff…so that we can offer our best product to those little ones that can't stay home by themselves at all."

Staffers currently in isolation will have to test negative before returning to work. Middle school programs are expected to restart on Jan. 17.

Watch the video above for the full story.