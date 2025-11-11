Brownsville ACA recipient reacts to expiring health care tax credits

Painting and peace, that’s what Brownsville resident Alix Flores finds in his backyard.

"Right now, I'm retired, so I'm able to care for my mom, so that's kind of a part-time job that I have," Flores said.

At 62-years-old, Flores doesn't qualify for Medicare. He relies on health coverage through the Affordable Care Act to manage a chronic health condition he's lived with for more than 30 years.

Without the coverage, Flores says he'd be paying nearly $1,000 out of pocket for his medications.

"If I stop one med, it'll affect other parts of my health. So it is a struggle every day to manage all that. But now if Obamacare is removed, there's really no chance for me to be able to afford any of these meds," Flores said.

House lawmakers are set to vote on a bill to reopen the government. The bill does not extend Obamacare tax credits that would prevent insurance premiums from doubling.

As part of a compromise, Republicans have promised to hold a vote in the future on healthcare.

"But there is no guarantee that if a vote is held that it will actually pass, so that's the first problem," University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Political Science Professor Dr. Mark Kaswan said.

Kaswan says healthcare is an issue for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

"Republicans have wanted to get rid of Obamacare from the beginning. They think that the government should have a very minimal role in ensuring health care for people," Kaswan said.

Flores says while Obamacare isn't all good for everyone, he hopes lawmakers will make decisions that people can afford.

