Brownsville airport experiencing power issues, operating as normal

The Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport is experiencing power issues due to an electrical line burn underground Wednesday night.

Airport Director Angel Ramos said they are powered under generators and some flights have experienced delays.

"We are assessing the damage this morning and getting crews to repair. We will run on generators for at least a couple of days. No flights will be impacted, operations for passengers will be as normal," Ramos said.

The airport is asking passengers to check their flight status before arriving.