Brownsville animal shelter implementing fee for surrendering pets

The Brownsville animal shelter will now charge people who surrender their pets a fee.

The shelter says it's necessary to cover costs. A similar fee is in place at the Harlingen Animal Shelter.

Changes are in place at the Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center.

"Everything has a cost associated to it. You know caring for the animals here at the shelter is definitely no exception to it," City of Brownsville Deputy Director of Health, Wellness and Animal Services Dr. Antonio Caldwell said.

To help cover food and medical expenses, the shelter is now charging a $25 fee for people who surrender their pets.

"It goes towards care for that animal, feeding for the animal daily, vaccinations, any sort of medical treatment that it might need," Caldwell said.

Prior to the change, there was no cost to pet owners who surrendered their pet. The change was approved by Brownsville city commissioners.

The Harlingen Animal Shelter has a similar fee in place. People are charged $20 per animal if they're surrendered.

The same fee applies to people bringing in a stray animal; fees increase for litters.

"Knowing how many animals come in on a daily basis, on a regular basis and just the number of animals and having to care for them," City of Harlingen Environmental Health Director Shannon Harvill said.

Like Brownsville, fees are used to care for animals at the shelter.

Sue Groves was looking to rehome a stray cat at the Harlingen Animal Shelter.

"I have two cats already and a dog already, and I just don't think I can do three," Groves said.

After not being able to find someone on her own to adopt the cat, she took it to the animal shelter. That's when she found out about the fee.

"You're trying to do the right thing. Harlingen has a big problem with stray animals, dogs, cats, kittens and my concern is people are literally going to throw them out in the street," Groves said.

Groves did not pay the fee. Instead, she took the cat home and says she'll keep trying to find someone to adopt it.

Harlingen says the fees haven't been an issue since the policy went into effect last February.

"With it taking effect in 2024, we really haven't, really haven't received many questions about it or concerns about it. Most people come in, they drop off the animals, they pay the fee," Harvill said.

BARCC recommends for people to drop off their animal to the shelter as a last resort.

Watch the video above for the full story.