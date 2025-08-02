Brownsville Back-To-School Fair helps families save on school supplies

A Back-To-School Fair was held at the Brownsville Sports Park.

Free school supplies and health screenings were available for free. The event is an opportunity for families to save money, while preparing for new school year.

The event is organized by Driscoll Health Plan and the Brownsville Police Department. Families took advantage of the free back to school supplies that were given out.

"Some stuff are expensive, so just come here to support and get some stuff," Brownsville resident Alma Rosa Cruz said.

Cruz showed up more than two hours before the event began. She says the event is also something fun to do for her cousin who is going through a rough time.

The Back-To-School Fair offers a variety of services, including vision and dental screenings and sports physicals. Health education resources were also available to families.

School supplies and 2,000 backpacks were handed out, all of it for free.

"It's very important for us to help out in the community and alleviate some of those barriers that our families are having at the moment," Driscoll Health Plan Community Outreach Coordinator Seberiano Lopez said.

Last year, around 1,500 people showed up to the Back-To-School Fair and organizers hoped to surpass that number this year.

"We hope that this back to school event grows each year," Lopez said.

The event lasted until 8:30 p.m.