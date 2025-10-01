Brownsville celebrates reopening of park following arson incident

Brownsville city leaders celebrated the reopening of a park that had closed after its jungle gym was set on fire.

Harry E. McNair Park’s new playground was shown to the public during a Wednesday ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The park was set on fire on Thanksgiving Day 2024, and the cause of the fire was ruled as arson.

The city added surveillance at the park in hopes of preventing a similar incident from happening.

“I think the more eyes you have, the better public safety is for the community,” Brownsville Mayor John Cowen said. “I think that will deter vandalism, bad behavior in our parks. I think it's a good, proactive thing we're doing for the community.”

The renovations cost around $75,000 that was paid for through the city's capital improvement project fund.