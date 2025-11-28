Brownsville city officials upgrade Sports Park playground

The playground at the Brownsville Sports Park is being torn down.

The tear down began earlier this week and should be completely gone by Monday.

"When we did a safety audit, we found that it is not safe for the children to play on anymore. It is over 20 years old," Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department Director Sean De Palma said.

The city says the playground set is a high replacement priority because of how much it's used. As for the new playground set, the city says they haven't picked one out just yet.

"We're going to ask the community like the different styles that they will be interested in replacing the playground. So we will have a public meeting about the playground, but in the future we're estimating...a $250,000 project," De Palma said.

A date for the public meeting has not yet been set.

On Thursday, the city will unveil its new playground at Cabler Park.