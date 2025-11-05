Brownsville commissioners table decision to dissolve LGBTQ+ task force
Brownsville city commissioners tabled a Tuesday vote on whether to dissolve the city’s LGBTQ+ task force.
The decision was announced following the executive session portion of Tuesday’s meeting with city commissioners.
Commissioners previously said the Brownsville LGBTQ+ Task Force has helped with advocacy and inclusivity since it was created in 2019, but they now believe the task force achieved its purpose and can conclude its work.
The task force has seven members. The decision to table the vote came after several people spoke in favor of keeping the task force during the meeting’s public comment period.
