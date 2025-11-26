Brownsville contractor accused of stealing more than $61,000 from elderly client

A 38-year-old Brownsville man is behind bars after he was hired to repair a sewer system and charged an 86-year-old woman more than $61,000 for the job that he never started on, according to a news release.

Alejandro Diaz Hernandez was arrested on Monday on a theft charge in connection with the investigation, according to a news release from the office of Cameron County sheriff Manuel Trevino.

The news release said that Diaz confessed to the accusations against him during an interview with investigators.

According to Trevino, the investigation began in October when an 86-year-old woman said she hired Hernandez back in 2023 to repair the sewage system in her property.

The woman said Hernandez requested money for plans, permits and materials through September 2025. Records provided to the sheriff’s office said the woman gave Hernandez more than $61,000.

Alejandro Diaz would come up with claims about needing money for permit fees, plans and other excuses, when in fact he never even started the job,” the news release stated.

Cameron County jail records show Hernandez remains in custody on a $75,000 bond.

Trevino stated in the news release that other charges may be added against Diaz.