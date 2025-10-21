Brownsville daycare employees indicted in hot car death of 4-year-old boy

From left: Karen Silva and Sendy Ruiz. Photo credit: Cameron County jail records and the Brownsville Police Department.

Two women accused of causing the death of a 4-year-old boy in Brownsville were indicted, Cameron County court records show.

Karen Silva and Sendy Ruiz were each formally charged on Oct. 1 with injury to a child, elderly, or disabled individual with reckless serious bodily injury and mental impairment.

Both women were arrested following the June 27 death of Logan Urbina, a student at the Learning Club Preschool where they worked.

Logan died after he had been left in a van for nearly five hours following a field trip.

The indictments against both women accuse them of failing to make sure that no child was left behind in the van.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News, Logan was one of 15 children in a van that was taking the children on a field trip to Los Fresnos.

Silva and Ruiz were identified as the women in charge of the van and the children in it.

The van took off at 8:30 a.m. on June 27. The field trip concluded at 11 a.m., and the children arrived at the preschool at about 11:30 a.m.

Staff members at the preschool then realized that Logan was missing at 4:30 p.m. Silva located him inside the van, and another individual performed CPR on the child.

First responders got to the daycare not long after and said the child was dead.

Since the incident, the Learning Club Preschool has been closed, according to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz.

A daycare employee previously testified that Silva was the driver of the van, and Ruiz was the passenger, or “co-pilot” of the van — employees who are responsible for getting the kids off of the van and doing the head count.

Ruiz is currently out on bond, but Silva remains in custody on an ICE detainer.

According to an ICE spokesperson, Silva entered the United States on a non-immigrant visitor visa with permission to stay until July 19, 2024. Silva violated the conditions of her admission by overstaying on the issued visa.

Silva said she is pregnant and requesting a bond to ensure she maintains a healthy pregnancy.

Both women are due back in court on Nov. 10, 2025 for an arraignment.

A lawsuit has been filed against both women and the daycare by Logan's parents.