Brownsville drainage project set to begin in March

A drainage project is expected to start for Brownsville's Tradition Estates neighborhood.

The Ramirez family has lived at their home on Tradition Circle for 17 years. They say when it rains, flooding soon follows.

"Every time it rains, and you look at the weather, and it says a flood watch, we are already concerned, we already are ready for it and start picking stuff up," Osiel Ramirez said.

Ramirez, his wife and children all live in the home. They share photos with Channel 5 News of a flood event that occurred in September 2024.

"My house is surrounded by water whenever it rains. I got a pump as well, that I get to pump out whenever it stops raining because it's flooded behind my house, and that causes a lot of mosquito and bad smell," Ramirez said.

Ramirez says water in the neighborhood stays up to four hours after it rains before it completely drains.

Along Dennett Road, near the walking trail, machines, pipes and piles of dirt can be seen, including a sign that reads 'Another city project for our Brownsville community.'

It's a drainage project Brownsville city leaders believe will address flood concerns. It includes putting in a new storm sewer line to drain the area.

"It has to go out very far, towards 511, because this neighborhood is so low-lying, we have to go a far distance out to be able to get that drop to a lower level to get the water to flow," Brownsville Commissioner District 3 Roy De Los Santos said.

De Los Santos says work will begin in March. He says crews have already started clearing away brush.

The project is expected to cost up to $300,000. The city will pay for it through capital improvement funds.

Watch the video above for the full story.