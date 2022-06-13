Brownsville drive-by shooting under investigation

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened last Thursday.

Deputies were dispatched to Avenida Florencia, Cameron Park in Brownsville and made contact with the homeowners who stated they were in their living room watching television when someone opened fire at their residence.

A total of 23 bullet casings were removed from the scene and taken into evidence.

No injuries were reported, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

This is an ongoing investigation and those with information are encouraged to contact the Cameron Sheriff's Office Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.