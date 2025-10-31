Brownsville entrepreneur program on pause due to government shutdown

The impact of the government shutdown is putting a Rio Grande Valley program that helps new businesses on hold.

E-bridge is home to the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation, or BCIC. The organization helps entrepreneurs and businesses grow.

"There was so much more that I learned. I learned about myself, I learned in the way I communicate better," business owner Douglas Best said.

Best went through BCIC's Accelerator Program in the spring. His business, Urban Plants, creates liquid fertilizer from worm castes to help home gardeners.

"The end goal, obviously, is to put the ability for people to grow food in their house, on their wall, anywhere in the world, maybe even in space," Best said.

Best is just one of multiple entrepreneurs BCIC has helped. Their program helps businesses in the technology, health care, green energy and space business.

"Even companies who've undergone the program pivoted into a different company altogether. Like William Steele with Supply Pay, he's kind of one of our shining examples of what's possible when you kind of encourage and believe in someone's ability," BCIC Vice President Nathan Burkhart said.

Burkhart explains BCIC pays for the Accelerator Program, then gets reimbursed through a federal grant. Due to the government shutdown, that grant money is on pause.

"It's never good to have to push a program back so long, but we wanted to start off on the right foot, we also wanted to make sure that we have the proper funding for it," Burkhart said.

Burkhart says BCIC was expecting $500,000 in reimbursement at the start of October. The money helps pay for equipment and salaries.

Without that funding, they cannot help a new group of 15 entrepreneurs scheduled to start the program earlier this month.

BCIC hopes to get their reimbursement soon and continue to help business owners.

