Brownsville federal employee charged with terrorism

An employee with the United States Attorney’s Office in Brownsville was arraigned in connection with an online death threat against federal agents, according to a news release from Cameron County District Attorney's Office.

Karen Olvera De Leon was booked on Thursday remains jailed on charges of terrorism and tampering with or fabricating evidence, Cameron County jail records show.

According to the news release, Olvera De Leon’s arrest is linked to a June 9 federal enforcement operation conducted in Cameron County that bystanders filmed and livestreamed on social media.

“A male subject joined the chat and made an online death threat towards one of the federal agents involved in the operation,” the news release stated. “A viewer of the live stream commented providing the identity of the federal agent to the person making the threat.”

Olvera De Leon was identified as the viewer who provided the federal agent’s identity.

Jail records show Olvera De Leon’s bond was set at $20,000.