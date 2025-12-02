Brownsville fire calls increase during holiday season, assistant fire marshal says
The Brownsville Fire Marshal's Office says it's around this time of the year when they see more fire calls.
In November, they responded to 44 fire calls. The increases have been related to house, car, trash and brush fires.
Brownsville Assistant Fire Marshal Isaac Briones says they mainly have been accidental.
"This time of the year, more people are home, there's a change in the weather, people are using more appliances. So, generally, when there's more people in the house then you have the chance for more accidents," Briones said.
Briones says they'll also start to see more house fire calls related to real Christmas trees, illegal burning and space heaters.
He says everyone should have a fire extinguisher handy and don't be afraid to call 911.
