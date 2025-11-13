Brownsville Fire Department celebrates 150th anniversary

The Brownsville Fire Department celebrated 150 years of service.

The anniversary was hosted Wednesday at the Brownsville Event Center.

“[We’re] really reflecting on where our department has been through and where we're going, it’s exciting,” Brownsville Fire Chief Jared Sheldon said.

Dozens of current and retired Brownsville firefighters showed up to the event, which showcased historic equipment.

Karen Moulder, who in 1982 became the department’s first female firefighter, also attended.

“Most of our equipment was pretty old, and the trucks sometimes would be out of service and we would have to use all the older trucks,” Moulder recalled. “I just gave all the girls a hug because they've been doing such a good job."

The department started with just 12 firefighters. Now they have more than 200.