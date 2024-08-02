Brownsville firefighter named department's first ever female lieutenant

A Brownsville firefighter is breaking barriers after becoming the first woman ever in the department's history to become a lieutenant.

Brownsville Fire Station #6 is where Lt. Amanda Ely is stationed. She’s been a firefighter for 15 years, and was promoted this week.

Ely said she originally wanted to become a paramedic, but after finishing the fire academy, she knew being a firefighter was her calling.

Ely said she hopes her new role inspires future generations of women to pursue their dream.

“There's going to be negative remarks… sometimes that can happen,” Ely said. “But I wouldn't… let any of that slow you down. If that's something that you want to pursue, like a passion that you have, just go for it."

As a lieutenant, Ely will supervise one of the city's firehouses and be in charge of large scenes. Her goal is to move up the ranks and retire after 20 years with the department to pursue teaching.

