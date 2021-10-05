Brownsville hosts food drives for flood victims, leaders urge residents to report damages

In collaboration with the city of Brownsville, the Food Bank of the RGV, and the Red Cross, Cameron County hosted two food drive events on Tuesday to help residents impacted by heavy rains and flooding last week.

Hundreds of cars lined up to receive food, cleaning kits, among other items, during the county's effort to help those in need.

Cameron County leaders, including Precinct 1 Commissioner Sophia Benavides, say infrastructure upgrades typically keep water from the Northern Valley flowing, but during Friday's storm, they saw something different.

"The severe weather came upon us so suddenly," Benavides said. "I have been very lucky in the past several years that I haven't had any flooding— this time, we did have some."

Leaders like Benavides and Cameron County Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Hushen urge residents to do their part and report damages online.

"If we're showing the state that we do have a lot of minor damage and we really need help here," Hushen said. "Then maybe they'll reach out to FEMA, and we can get some help."