Brownsville ISD approves November 2025 bond election

A bond election will be on the ballot in November 2025 for Brownsville ISD voters.

The Brownsville ISD School Board of Trustees approved the election in a Monday meeting with five votes for it, and two against it.

District officials said they need extra money for building upgrades and a new performing arts center.

This is the second time the school board voted on the proposal. In February, they struck down a motion to have the bond election in May 2025.

The bond election is now set for Nov. 4, 2025.