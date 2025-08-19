Brownsville ISD approves November 2025 bond election
A bond election will be on the ballot in November 2025 for Brownsville ISD voters.
The Brownsville ISD School Board of Trustees approved the election in a Monday meeting with five votes for it, and two against it.
District officials said they need extra money for building upgrades and a new performing arts center.
This is the second time the school board voted on the proposal. In February, they struck down a motion to have the bond election in May 2025.
The bond election is now set for Nov. 4, 2025.
More News
News Video
-
'It's just the right thing to do:' Man saves 2-year-old boy found...
-
Brownsville ISD approved November 2025 bond election
-
UTRGV provides update on new school of art and design in Brownsville
-
Records: Patient at Alamo freestanding ER lit dollar bills and crash cart...
-
Bond set for Edinburg man charged in deadly shooting