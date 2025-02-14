Brownsville ISD school board votes against bond election

The Brownsville Independent School District school board voted against putting a bond election up before voters in May.

The decision was made during Thursday's special board meeting.

If the bond election had been approved and passed by voters, it would have helped pay for campus and department upgrades.

"Unfortunately, right now, what is happening is that we are rushing into something that you guys don't even know," BISD board member Carlos Elizondo said.

A district-wide citizens facility committee helped identify areas that needed improvement. At the center of the decision was whether taxes would be raised.

"This is extremely crucial to the success of our students and I will repeat as many times as I have to repeat, because the experts have all spoken that this is not a tax increase if we delay risking this opportunity we cannot leave money on the table," BISD School Board Vice President Daniella Lopez Valdez said.

The school board president said if passed, taxes would not be raised.