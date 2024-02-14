Brownsville ISD campus unveils nursing room
Brownsville ISD’s Lincoln Park High School unveiled a new room for teen moms.
Lincoln Park High School Principal Cynthia Cardenas said the room will be a safe space for moms to breastfeed.
“[It’s] letting them know you have a comfort zone,” Cardenas said during a Wednesday red-ribbon cutting ceremony. “You have an area to come at any time during the day, because by law we're supposed to allow a woman to breastfeed."
The nursing room is housed in the campus’ daycare center.
Lincoln Park High School is the only Brownsville ISD high school campus with a nursing room.
