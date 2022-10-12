Brownsville ISD implements Narcan training to save lives

In a first for the Brownsville Independent School District, school nurses are learning how to administer Narcan to reverse an opioid overdose and prevent death.

The district says they haven't had any cases of students overdosing - but they want to be ready.

“You never know when this will come,” Brownsville ISD Director of Health Services Alonso Guerrero said. "We've heard many cases where people are dying just from fentanyl overdoses, so that's one of the concerns why we wanted to get this medication to our nurses."

The district received 48 doses of Narcan – the nasal spray that reverses the effects of opioid overdoses, including fentanyl.

Twelve nurses at the district learned how to use the spray to help students and staff in the district.

Guerrero said he wants parents to be aware of the harmful reactions of an overdose.

“…It can affect every single organ in the body, and it can be very detrimental,” Guerrero said. “A lot of people have died from overdoses."

The district ordered additional shipments of Narcan to have backups on hand.

The Narcan doses were purchased through a grant from the UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing. Other school districts, cities or emergency responders interested in getting doses can find out more information online.