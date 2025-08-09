Brownsville ISD police adds motorcycle unit to patrol the district

A new motorcycle unit will be patrolling the district, the Brownsville ISD Police Department said.

The two-person team will enforce traffic laws, and prioritize high traffic areas.

“We know that our kids are the most important thing within Brownsville ISD and sometimes everyone is focused on getting to where they need to go and in a hurry, and we need to put some focus back into safety making sure that everyone understands that they need to slow down with patience,” Brownsville ISD police Sgt. Carlos De Leon said.

The first day of school for Brownsville ISD is Monday, Aug. 11.