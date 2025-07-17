Brownsville ISD responds to program cuts following federal funding freeze

Budget cuts were announced on Wednesday by the Brownsville Independent School District.

The district is working to find out what will happen to some of their programs after millions of dollars were put on hold.

Two programs seeing the cuts are migrant and bilingual education.

"They need specialized instruction and we, as teachers, need specialized training for these kids and if we don't have the funds, it's going to create a domino effect," Brownsville ISD bilingual teacher Rosa Nelly Rincones said.

Rincones knows the benefits of the programs for students. She is also concerned about what this means for her job as a bilingual educator.

"How am I supposed to plan for a school year when I don't know if I will be teaching ESL students or how they will be affected," Rincones said.

At the end of June, the White House announced across the nation $6 billion in grants meant for schools were being put on pause.

The Office of Management and Budget is reviewing how states are using the money. They said a review showed some schools used some of that money to support immigrants in the country illegally or promote LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The Trump Administration says they haven't made a final decision on what would happen to the money.

Brownsville ISD says they're at risk of losing $8.3 million. Without the money, they could lose after-school programs, teacher training and adult education.

They approved their budget in late June, now they're rechecking the budget to see what local funds they could use to keep the impacted programs running.

"The programming, as it relates to students, we're focused on keeping that. Now, it means that we have to find some other local dollars and yes, there probably will be some reductions in some of the areas," Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus Chavez said.

Chavez says their goal is to keep all the current staff. One way they plan to do that is to move qualified staff to other open positions.

"I'll continue working with our staff to finalize the plans that we have and of course work with our board to make sure that yes we are all supportive of continuing as much as we can," Chavez said.

With the new school year starting soon, the district and teachers hope to get clarity on when or if that federal money will be unfrozen.

