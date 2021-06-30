Brownsville ISD's police summer academy underway

Brownsville ISD middle schoolers are learning how to make good choices this week, courtesy of the district's police department.

The second annual BISD Summer Youth School Safety Leadership Academy is happening this week after being postponed due to COVID-19 last year.

The academy, taught by the district's police and security services department, will go over internet safety, alcohol and drug abuse awareness and the criminal justice and court system.

Rivera High School teacher and reserve officer Anna Gaucin says the most important lesson for students this week is how to be leaders in the classroom.

"We want them to be prepared for what the future holds," Gaucin said. "Of course they're in a transitional area - a transitional position. Middle school is a tough age for everybody, especially parents and our goal is to team up and help them bring awareness to their little ones so they make wise decisions."

BISD police Chief Oscar Garcia says the department is already planning more courses later this summer.