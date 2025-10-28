Brownsville ISD security guard killed in street racing crash, DPS says

A 27-year-old security guard with Brownsville ISD died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash that happened while he was in a street race, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

One other person was hospitalized in the crash with serious injuries, DPS added.

According to a DPS news release, Ramiro Torres was driving a 2004 black Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling westbound on FM 3248 while racing a Chevrolet Camaro Monday at around 1 a.m.

During the race, Torres “lost control, veered to the right, went onto a side skid, and collided with a utility light pole,” DPS said. Torres died at the scene.

A Brownsville ISD spokesperson said Torres was a security guard at Manzano Middle School.

"Mr. Torres was a respected member of our school community, valued for his commitment, professionalism, and the positive relationship he built with students, staff, and families," the district said in a statement. "His loss is deeply felt."

An unidentified woman who was a passenger in Torres’ vehicle was also hospitalized, DPS added.

The crash remains under investigation.