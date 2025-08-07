Brownsville ISD will implement device-free zone policy

A policy prohibiting students from using personal communication devices during the school day will be implemented in the new school year, Brownsville ISD.

The policy comes after Texas lawmakers approved House Bill 1481.

According to the Brownsville ISD, all personal communication devices must be turned off and stored out of sight during the school day. This includes cell phones, smartwatches, tablets and gaming devices.

Parents or guardians needing to contact their child during the school day must call the campus front office. Parents are also encouraged to update their contact and emergency information with the front office.

“Disconnect to reconnect. When students power down their devices, they power up their connections with teachers, classmates, and their love of learning,” the district said in a social media post.

The first day of school for Brownsville ISD students is Monday, Aug. 11.

La Joya ISD also announced they’re making the district a device-free zone during the school day.

According to a social media post, elementary students must store their devices in their backpacks or in teacher-designated spaces. Middle and high school students must store their devices in locking pouches that will be provided by the district. HOPE and College & Career Center students will not be allowed to have personal devices on campus.

“This policy is designed to minimize distractions and improve safety across our campuses, ensuring that students stay focused and engaged in learning,” La Joya ISD said in a statement.

