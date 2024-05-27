x

Brownsville Lopez's Patricia Vivar signs for Missouri Valley Wrestling

6 hours 7 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, May 27 2024 May 27, 2024 May 27, 2024 4:22 PM May 27, 2024 in Sports

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Lopez's Patricia Vivar signed her national letter of intent for Missouri Valley Wrestling. Vivar becomes the first female wrestler in school history to sign to collegiate wrestling. 

