Brownsville Lopez's Patricia Vivar signs for Missouri Valley Wrestling
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Lopez's Patricia Vivar signed her national letter of intent for Missouri Valley Wrestling. Vivar becomes the first female wrestler in school history to sign to collegiate wrestling.
Click on the above to view more of Patricia's special day.
