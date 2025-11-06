Brownsville man receives 40-year prison sentence in ex-wife’s murder

A Brownsville man was sentenced Monday to 40 years behind bars after pleading guilty in connection with the death of his wife.

Three other individuals were charged in the case, which the Brownsville Police Department referred to as a “murder for hire plot.”

Jose "Pepe" Arnoldo Rodriguez was accused of hiring two men to kill his ex-wife, Adela Gonzalez Martinez.

Adela’s body was found in her apartment on Nov. 2, 2020 with a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the police report, a relative of Rodriguez told authorities that Rodriguez had approached him and offered him $10,000 to kill Adela because “his wife had taken child support from him.”

READ MORE ABOUT THE INVESTIGATION HERE

The police report said investigators learned Rodriguez had paid his ex-wife $10,000, and he still owed her about $10,000.

The hired men, Jonathan Xavier Roman Martinez and Charly Carillo-Torres, also took plea deals in connection with the investigation.

Rodriguez’s current wife — Cynthia Margarita Olvera — was arrested in November 2024 in connection with the investigation. Prosecutors said they believe Olvera was the "mastermind" behind Adela’s death.

READ MORE: Fourth arrest made in Brownsville murder for hire case

Cameron County court records show Olvera’s trial started on Thursday.