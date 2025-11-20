Brownsville Metro working to add electric vans to its fleet

Brownsville Metro is seeking funds to add electric vans to its fleet.

The company is applying for funds through a carbon reduction program.

If approved, Brownsville Metro will get nearly $1 million.

Brownsville Metro Director Gennie Garcia said the company wants to buy two electric vans with that money.

“We are looking to utilize those vans to replace our aging fleets on our paratransit side, which we will utilize for our elderly and disabled citizens,” Garcia said.

The new electric vans will be ADA compliant, and have Wi-Fi.

Brownsville Metro said they will find out at the end of January 2026 if they will get the money.