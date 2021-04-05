Brownsville native starts modeling agency for LGBTQ+ models and allies

A Brownsville native is changing the standards of beauty and fashion.

Supermodel Fish Fiorucci, who identifies as nonbinary, grew up in Brownsville and stays here hoping that kids will see that being different is beautiful. For Fiorucci, modeling isn’t just about looking good, but feeling good.

“I feel like I’m able to shift the gears of fashion and redefine what the standard is for fashion,” Fiorucci said.

But Fiorucci’s confidence didn’t come easy. Fiorucci was bullied by classmates for years.

“Whether it would be heels that I’d wear to school, or whether it would be something that would make me feel more feminine versus masculine, it was always getting me in trouble with the principal,” Fiorucci said.

The bullying left Fiorucci with crippling mental health issues. Fiorucci’s form of therapy? Embracing being different, and doing so unapologetically on camera.

“Leaving my high school and middle school life behind, no more bullies, I’m going to go full force with all of it, and that’s exactly what I did,” Fiorucci said.

That journey paid off, getting Fiorucci featured in Vogue over 30 times, and even being in a campaign for Lady Gaga.

But Fiorucci says the fight for inclusion isn’t over.

“Nobody is talking to you backstage, because you’re the only gay one. I wasn’t able to move forward with who I wanted to become in the industry,” Fiorucci said.

That’s why Fiorucci started a modeling agency in Brownsville prioritizing LGBTQ youth and people of color.

“In the Valley, I felt like I had to be the person to change the industry down here and kind of bring the people who don’t necessarily feel comfortable with their identity,” Fiorucci said.

If you are a part of the LGBTQ community, and need someone to talk to, you can call the Trevor Project’s 24 hour hotline at 1-866-488-7386.

To get involved with Fish’s modeling agency, contact @fishfiorucci on Instagram.