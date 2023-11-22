Brownsville non-profit feeding hundreds of people this Thanksgiving

Hundreds of families in Brownsville are receiving a cart full of food this Thanksgiving thanks to the Good Neighbor Settlement House

The vital help comes at a time when a quick trip to the store is costing people more money.

“We used to be able to buy with $50 a pantry full [of items], and today with $50 we can't do anything.” Paola Hernandez said.

All the food provided was donated by a local business, and more than 130 people were fed at a Tuesday event.

Good Neighbor Settlement House Assistant Director Belinda Bradford said the organization is grateful for moments like these.

“We have been very blessed, we are very thankful that we've been able to keep up with the needs of our community,” Bradford said.

