Brownsville nonprofit makes last push to encourage residents to vote
A nonprofit organization out of Brownsville is making a last effort to get more people to the polls ahead of Election Day.
More than 20 volunteers have spent the last five days calling and driving around different neighborhoods, encouraging residents to go out and vote.
Those efforts are mainly happening where they have been seeing a low voter turnout, including in Port Isabel, Olmito, Los Fresnos and the southmost Brownsville area.
More News
News Video
-
Consumer Reports: What to buy in November
-
Brownsville nonprofit makes last push to encourage residents to vote
-
Cameron and Hidalgo County workers making final preparations before Election Day
-
More than 14 pounds of fentanyl seized at Hidalgo International Bridge
-
Former President Bill Clinton visits the RGV