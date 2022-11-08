Brownsville nonprofit makes last push to encourage residents to vote

A nonprofit organization out of Brownsville is making a last effort to get more people to the polls ahead of Election Day.

More than 20 volunteers have spent the last five days calling and driving around different neighborhoods, encouraging residents to go out and vote.

Those efforts are mainly happening where they have been seeing a low voter turnout, including in Port Isabel, Olmito, Los Fresnos and the southmost Brownsville area.

“We know that the communities that are low income don’t get access to the information that they have to get," said Lupita Sanchez, executive director of Border Workers United. "It’s this community, the ones who struggle the most. They are the ones who have the topics that they want to embrace and they want to get involved in the decision making."

The organization will continue these efforts on Tuesday.