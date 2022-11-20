Brownsville PD arrest sixth suspect in string of burglaries

A man wanted on multiple robbery and assault charges was arrested Monday, Brownsville police say.

Victor Manuel Gallegos was part of a group of people accused of conducting multiple robberies in the city throughout July 2022, the Brownsville Police Department stated in a news release.

Five other individuals - Marcos Maldonado, Daniel Puente, Alfonso Zamudio, Kevin Ramos-Contreras, and Richard Ramirez - were previously arrested for their alleged involvement in the robberies and remain in custody at the Cameron County Carrizales Detention Center.

“Gallegos would cross the Rio Grande to enter Brownsville,” the news release stated. “Gallegos was arrested in the downtown area of Brownsville as he was inside a vehicle. These cases are still ongoing, and more charges will follow.”

Gallegos was arraigned Tuesday on eight counts of engaging in organized criminal activities, four counts of aggravated robbery, three counts of attempted aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and one count of criminal mischief.

A judge set Gallegos’ bond at $1,450,000.