Brownsville PD: Intoxicated man tried bribing police officer

A man arrested for driving while intoxicated was charged with bribery after he offered a Brownsville Police officer money to be released, officials said Monday.

According to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department, Erasmo Resendez Gomez, 30, was pulled over and arrested by the Rancho Viejo Police Department for driving while intoxicated.

While a Brownsville officer assisted with the administration of the Intoxilyzer, a device that detects the level of ethanol in a person's breath, at the Brownsville City Jail, Gomez offered the officer 5,000 pesos, approximately $248, to be released, the news release stated.

When asked if he was trying to bribe the police officer, Gomez did not answer. Gomez later offered the officer more money and was subsequently charged with bribery, a second-degree felony.

Gomez's bond was set at $5,000.