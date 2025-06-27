Brownsville police: 4-year-old child found unresponsive inside daycare van
**This article has been updated throughout.
Brownsville police have confirmed a 4-year-old child was located unresponsive inside a van on Friday.
Police said officers responded at around 5 p.m. at The Learning Club Pre School, located at the 3900 block of Paredes Line Road, in reference to a medical emergency.
Upon arrival, officers were informed the child had been located inside a daycare van unresponsive, according to police. Brownsville EMS responded to the scene, where the child was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
