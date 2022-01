Brownsville police: 59-year-old man dies in hit-and-run crash

Brownsville police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning.

At about 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 800 block of Calle Milpa Verde.

Police say a 59-year-old man was struck by a white pickup truck and died immediately. His identity will be released pending notification of next of kin.

Police say the white truck left the scene without providing medical attention.

The crash remains under investigation.