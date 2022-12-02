Brownsville police arrest man accused of firing gun during Thanksgiving bar brawl

Brownsville police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with a Thanksgiving Day fight outside a local bar that resulted in the suspect opening fire at the scene, police said.

Jesus Villafuerte was taken into custody in connection with the fight thanks to a tip provided to the Brownsville Crime Stoppers, a news release stated.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Brownsville police searching for suspects involved in Thanksgiving bar fight

The Brownsville Police Department previously said they were looking for the men seen on video fighting outside a bar on Thursday, Nov. 24. One of the men seen in the video fired a gun at the scene before taking off.

Villafuerte was arraigned Friday on charges of deadly conduct and discharging a firearm in a municipality, police said. His bond was set at $18,000.