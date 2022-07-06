Brownsville Police Department investigating two unrelated shootings

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating two unrelated shootings that happened Tuesday.

The two victims involved are in stable condition, according to a press release from the Brownsville Police Department.

On Tuesday at approximately 8:00 p.m., Brownsville police responded to Valley Regional Medical Center where they met with an 18-year-old male who told officers that an unknown male shot him in his left thigh.

The teen said he was walking behind the Lopez supermarket located on International Boulevard with a friend when two men approached them and started to assault them. At one point, one of the men took out a gun and shot the victim in the left thigh, Brownsville police said.

At approximately 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, a 29-year-old man was walking along Monsees Road and noticed a small SUV pulled up next to him.

Four men got out of the SUV and one of them started to yell obscenities and displayed a gun, Brownsville police said. The man raised his hand to show that he was not engaging in the argument when one of the men fired a round and struck the man on his left hand.

The man ran to a nearby residence where Brownsville EMS was called.

Both victims in the separate incidents told police they do not know why they were assaulted.

The investigations are still ongoing.

Brownsville police say there are no signs of the incidents being related.