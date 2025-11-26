Brownsville Police Department preparing for Chief of Police Marathon
The Brownsville Police Department will host a marathon next month.
The Brownsville Chief of Police Marathon is set for Sunday, Dec. 14.
The event has a half, full and relay teams and is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.
Click the link above for more details.
