Brownsville police: Father, stepmom arrested after child taken to hospital covered in bruises

Rudy Hinojosa and Olga Quezada. Photo credit Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville police arrested a father and stepmom on Wednesday, more than a month after a child was taken to a hospital covered in bruises and underwent surgery for head injuries, according to a news release.

Police say on Aug. 1, Rudy Hinojosa, 28, took his 10-year-old son to Valley Regional Medical Center stating the boy was having seizures.

Doctors and nurses at the hospital found the boy had “new and old bruises throughout his body” and indicated that the child was malnourished, according to Brownsville police.

“Reports indicate that you could see the child’s ribs from his lack of nourishment,” the release stated. “The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit investigated the incident and was advised by Medical Professionals that the child had head injuries that required surgery. The child was listed as critical condition as he was undergoing surgery.”

The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit, Child Protective Services, and medical professionals from Valley Regional Medical Center and Valley Baptist Medical Center worked on this case.

The child has been placed in foster care and has recovered from his injuries, police said.

Hinojosa was charged with four felony counts of injury to a child and abandon endanger child criminal negligence, a state jail felony.

Hinojosa’s wife and the boy’s stepmother, identified as 42-year-old Olga Quezada, was charged with failure to report a felony, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, a spokesperson for the Brownsville Police Department.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Hinojosa and $4,000 for Quezada.

Both are out on bond, the release stated.