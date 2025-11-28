Brownsville police investigate auto-pedestrian crash that hospitalized two people

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that hospitalized two people, leaving one in critical condition.

Police said the crash occurred on Thursday at around 8:55 p.m. at the 900 block of Military Road. Police received reports that two people were struck by a vehicle while crossing the road.

The pedestrians were identified as adult males, ages 47 and 50, according to police. They were taken to a local hospital. One of the males remains in critical condition, while the other sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

