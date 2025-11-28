x

Brownsville police investigate auto-pedestrian crash that hospitalized two people

10 hours 26 minutes 45 seconds ago Friday, November 28 2025 Nov 28, 2025 November 28, 2025 11:16 AM November 28, 2025 in News - Local

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that hospitalized two people, leaving one in critical condition.

Police said the crash occurred on Thursday at around 8:55 p.m. at the 900 block of Military Road. Police received reports that two people were struck by a vehicle while crossing the road.

The pedestrians were identified as adult males, ages 47 and 50, according to police. They were taken to a local hospital. One of the males remains in critical condition, while the other sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

