Brownsville police investigate bar shooting that left one man injured
The Brownsville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a bar that left one man injured.
The shooting occurred at around 12:14 a.m. on Friday at the 2400 block of East 14th Street. Brownsville police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm, according to a police spokesperson.
The spokesperson said the man was taken to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
