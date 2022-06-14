Brownsville police investigating video of assault at Whataburger

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred at Whataburger over the weekend — and debunked “social media chatter” claiming that the woman seen in the viral video had died.

Police say the incident happened Saturday at about 2:15 a.m. at the Whataburger on the 3500 block of Alton Gloor. Brownsville police say that the department did not receive any calls for service at the location during that time.

"Through social media, we were made aware of the assault that occurred. To debunk any social media chatter, the female that was assaulted is not deceased and came in to file the report," Brownsville police said in a statement.

The Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit is investigating the case.

Brownsville police remind the public to call authorities if they see any criminal activity or assaults.