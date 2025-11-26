Brownsville police officer cited after cyclist struck by patrol unit
A Brownsville police officer was found to be at fault after the department said he struck a cyclist on Monday.
The officer has been cited accordingly, a spokesperson with the Brownsville Police Department said on Wednesday.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cyclist hospitalized following crash involving Brownsville police unit
As previously reported, the unidentified cyclist was hospitalized with minor injuries following the crash near the intersection of Roosevelt and 15th streets.
Additional details were not provided.
