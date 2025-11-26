Brownsville police officers now equipped with new AI body cams
Brownsville police officers are now wearing new body cameras that have been upgraded with AI technology.
The department received 169 new body cameras as part of a $12.5 million package deal for new technology for the department.
One of the features in the new body cameras is a built-in translator that officers said will benefit those out on patrol.
The real-time translator can detect more than 50 languages.
“Everything is linked together,” Brownsville police spokesperson officer Abril Luna said. “From the call that you went to, the body cam, the video, everything is linked.”
