Brownsville police: Pastor caught on camera spray-painting anti-Muslim messages
A Brownsville pastor turned himself in to police after he was caught on camera spray-painting anti-Muslim messages in the city, police said.
Genovevo Izaguirre, a pastor for the Mision Divina church, was charged with five counts of graffiti, according to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna.
Izaguirre was caught on security cameras spray-painting the buildings in downtown Brownsville. He turned himself in to police on Friday.
Police say Izaguirre was released from custody on a $10,000 bond.
