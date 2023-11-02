Brownsville police: Pastor caught on camera spray-painting anti-Muslim messages

A Brownsville pastor turned himself in to police after he was caught on camera spray-painting anti-Muslim messages in the city, police said.

Genovevo Izaguirre, a pastor for the Mision Divina church, was charged with five counts of graffiti, according to Brownsville police spokeswoman Abril Luna.

Izaguirre was caught on security cameras spray-painting the buildings in downtown Brownsville. He turned himself in to police on Friday.

Police say Izaguirre was released from custody on a $10,000 bond.